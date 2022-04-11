Ben Simmons' Return Would Be a Challenge Nets Would 'Welcome,' per HC Steve Nash

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Brooklyn Nets are able to go on the lengthy playoff run, there's a chance Ben Simmons will be able to get in a game for the first time since last year's postseason.

While it might not be ideal to integrate a new player into the rotation during the playoffs, Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters after Monday's practice that the team is eager to see Simmons' debut and would have no issue with adding him to the lineup.

"Another challenge, but one that we'd welcome, clearly," Nash said. "So we'll see—if he's able to play at some point, it would be great to incorporate him and to try and learn as we go and see how he can help our team without having much history, or any history, with our group."

Simmons is progressing in his recovery from his back injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that there's a possibility that Simmons is able to debut in the first round of the playoffs if Brooklyn makes it that far. The Nets are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament Tuesday, and with a win, they would face the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals Sunday.

Brooklyn acquired Simmons at this year's trade deadline as part of the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. He had requested to be traded and took some time away from the Sixers, citing a need to address his mental health. He was hoping to make his season debut with the Nets last month before dealing with back soreness caused by a herniated disk.

Simmons has still yet to participate in a full practice with the Nets, so the roster would have minimal time to gel together whenever he's cleared to return to the lineup. Still, the prospect of adding a three-time All-Star and one of the NBA's best defenders to the rotation is enough to outweigh any potential chemistry issues.

"The bottom line is we'd be adding a substantial talent to our team, so we really welcome him," Nash said. "He fits and he helps in a number of ways. We're in need of help, so we would welcome that challenge of trying to incorporate him in a playoff situation where he has no history with our team."