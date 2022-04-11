Damian Lillard 'Helping Us Build' Blazers Roster, Interim GM Joe Cronin Says

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Damian Lillard calling the shots.

The Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is playing an even more active role in shaping the team's roster going forward, interim general manager Joe Cronin told reporters Monday.

"We've pivoted to Damian helping us build this roster, learning the salary cap," he said. "He knows more about trade exceptions than anyone in this room."

