Eagles Rumors: Matt Corral the Only QB Scheduled to Visit Philly Ahead of NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have maintained that Jalen Hurts will be the team's starter next season. Their reported approach to the quarterbacks in this year's draft class seems to back that up.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has "scheduled a Wednesday visit with the Eagles, and that one at least interests me, maybe because it's the only quarterback whom I've heard Philly is bringing in."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.