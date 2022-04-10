Bears' Trevor Siemian Talks His Role in Helping Justin Fields 'Make a Jump' in 2022

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Trevor Siemian signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears in March to serve as Justin Fields' backup, and the veteran is excited to mentor the 2021 11th overall pick.

While speaking to Larry Mayer of the team's website, Siemian said he will do whatever he can to make Fields more comfortable in his first full season as Chicago's starting quarterback:

"That's kind of been my role the last several years is backup quarterback, kind of figuring out and identifying what the starter needs. For Justin, I can give him a little bit of perspective. I don't want to act like I have all the answers and he's certainly going to get plenty of coaching. But being a young starter -- cause I was [one] several years ago -- you need kind of a foxhole guy. Or a guy on some days to talk football with, and on some days to talk about movies or whatever else and shoot the breeze with. Justin's got so much potential, so I'm looking to do whatever I can to help him hopefully make a jump here."

Siemian definitely has no shortage of experience, either. The 30-year-old was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2015 draft and was thrust into the starting lineup in 2016 following Peyton Manning's retirement after Super Bowl 50.

He won the quarterback duel in training camp over Paxton Lynch and Mark Sanchez and led the Broncos to a 8-6 record, completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Siemian also started 10 games during the 2017 season, but the Broncos eventually replaced him with Case Keenum in 2018. Since then, the Northwestern product has served as a backup for the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

Given his extensive amount of experience, he'll be a good mentor for Fields.

The Ohio State product appeared in 12 games last season, making 10 starts. He completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions and also ran for 420 yards and two scores.

Chicago will be looking for Fields to make a significant jump in 2022, and hopefully Siemian can help him do so.