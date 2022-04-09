March Madness Star Doug Edert Transfers from Saint Peter's to Bryant

Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Former Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert, who played a crucial role in the Peacocks' Cinderella run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, will be transferring to Bryant University.

Joe Tipton of On3 reported the news on Edert, who announced his intention to transfer Tuesday:

"I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and Peacock Nation for an amazing three years at Saint Peter's University. I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I'm excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring other opportunities for my basketball career."

Edert, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 9.5 points on 45.3 percent shooting (41.1 percent from three-point range) for Saint Peter's last year. He played in 33 games, starting seven.

The former Bergen Catholic High School star turned it up in the NCAA tournament, though, dropping 20 points in an 85-79 upset win over No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round. He added 13 more versus No. 7 seed Murray State and an additional 10 against No. 3 seed Purdue as the No. 15 seed Peacocks became the lowest seed ever to advance to the Elite Eight. The Peacocks' run ended with a loss to UNC.

Along the way, Edert became a popular figure for his mustache and swagger, and he landed an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

Edert was among a wave of transfers after former Peacocks head coach Shaheen Holloway left the school to lead Seton Hall, where he starred as the team's point guard from 1996 to 2000. Other Peacocks who entered the transfer portal include Daryl Banks III, Matthew Lee, Hassan Drame and Fousseyni Drame.

Edert now joins a Bryant team that won the Northeast Conference last year. The Bulldogs fell to Wright State in the First Four.