2022 Masters Prize Money: Full Breakdown Of Payouts Revealed Before 3rd Round

The Masters announced Friday that the winner of this year's tournament will take home $2.7 million.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated tweeted a full breakdown of what everyone in the Masters field will earn:

The winner is receiving a significant bump in compensation this year, as each of the past three Masters champions in Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods have won $2.07 million.

The heavy favorite to take home the $2.7 million is American Scottie Scheffler, who entered Saturday's third round with a five-shot lead.

Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im and Charl Schwartzel are all tied for second at three under, while Scheffler is pacing the field at eight under thanks largely to his five under 67 in the second round.

Scheffler dominated the Augusta National course on Friday, carding seven birdies and only two bogeys. From the fourth hole on, Scheffler played six-under golf for the day.

The 25-year-old Scheffler is already enjoying a hugely successful year, having won the Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship late last month, earning him the No. 1 ranking in the world.

Scheffler entered the Masters as a favorite to win, and he has more than lived up to that billing thus far.

If Scheffler wins, it will mark the first major title of his career and his best career finish at the Masters by far, as he had never finished higher than 18th previously.

Scheffler has top-10 finishes to his credit in the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship, but never higher than fourth.

While Scheffler would likely have to play some pretty poor golf to relinquish the lead, a win is far from guaranteed, especially with the reigning Masters champ in Matsuyama tied for second.