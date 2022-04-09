Calais Campbell, Ravens Agree to 2-Year Contract

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday they've re-signed six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it's a $12.5 million deal with a maximum potential value of $16.5 million. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the 35-year-old lineman is now expected to finish his career with the Ravens after joining the team in 2020.

Campbell has shifted to a more interior role since arriving in Baltimore, which helps explain why he's tallied a mere 5.5 sacks in 27 appearances over the past two seasons, but he's remained an effective part of the team's line rotation.

The University of Miami product tallied 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 15 games for the Ravens in 2021. He received a strong 80.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

"I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said before the start of free agency. "He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude. He's great for the younger guys."

Campbell was previously a highly effective edge-rusher, highlighted by a two-year span with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and 2018 where he recorded 25 sacks in 32 contests.

The 2008 second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals has racked up 773 tackles, 93.5 sacks, 55 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles and three interceptions in 213 career games.

Along with the Pro Bowl appearances, his resume includes three All-Pro selections (one first team and two second team), a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his off-field contributions.

For now, he's slated to take on a key role as part of a defensive end group that also features Derek Wolfe, Broderick Washington and Justin Madubuike. The front office figures to bring in further upgrades at the position during the offseason, though.

A slight bounce back from Campbell as a pass-rusher would help a Ravens defense that ranked tied for 24th in the NFL with just 34 sacks last season.