Zach LaVine Says Bulls Fans 'Should' Boo Team After 'Embarrassing' End of Season

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine said he didn't have a problem with fans booing the team as it entered halftime down by 28 in Friday night's 133-117 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

"They should [boo]," LaVine told reporters. "It's embarrassing. We're a really good basketball team, and we're not playing like it. They know that. We know that. It's understandable. We understand that they have our back, but we got to play better."

The Bulls' fourth straight loss dropped their record to 45-36 and locked them into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

