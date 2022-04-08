Tiger Woods After Masters 2nd Round: 'I've Got a Chance Going into the Weekend'

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Tiger Woods will be playing the weekend at the Masters Tournament after shooting one-over following the first 36 holes.

After his second round, Woods spoke with ESPN's Michael Eaves about what lies ahead.

"I made the cut," Woods said. "I've got a chance going into the weekend. It's going to be cool tomorrow, it's going to be the golf course that Augusta National wants, it's going to be quicker, drier, faster, and it'll be a great test."

Woods is playing in his first professional golf tournament after suffering serious right leg injuries following a one-car accident in Feb. 2021. He shot a two-over 74 on Friday after entering the day at one-under.

On Friday, he ground out a tough round after starting four-over following the first five holes. Birdies on Nos. 8 and 10 got him back to one over for the tournament.

However, he had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 to fall back to three over. That put him in danger of missing the cut with the line at four over or better.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But Woods bounced back with birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 and finished with four straight pars to safely make the weekend.

Woods is only four shots back of second place with a group of golfers at three under. He'll need a lot of magic and a collapse from Scottie Scheffler, who owns the tournament lead at eight under, to complete the miracle win.

Still, the fact that Woods even played in this tournament and made the weekend is impressive enough, especially considering that only 18 players have shot even-par or better.