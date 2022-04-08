NFL Rumors: Rodney McLeod Finalizing Contract with Colts After Eagles Stint

NFL Rumors: Rodney McLeod Finalizing Contract with Colts After Eagles StintApril 9, 2022
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly finalizing a contract with free-agent safety Rodney McLeod, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
McLeod is a 10-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the St. Louis Rams before playing the last six with the Philadelphia Eagles.
He played and started 13 games last year, amassing 58 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions for the Eagles.
Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis gave a look at the Colts' safety situation with McLeod in the mix:
Charlie Clifford @cliffWISH8
Safety ✅<br>-Julian Blackmon (achilles rehab*)<br>-Khari Willis<br>-Rodney McLeod <br>-Armani Watts<br><br>McLeod (123 career starts) was a highly respected captain for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>. Turns 32 this summer. <a href="https://t.co/b3VEBHeV5A">https://t.co/b3VEBHeV5A</a>
As for his ex-team, McLeod will forever be a legend in Philadelphia for his contributions toward the Super Bowl champion Eagles in 2017.
Louie DiBiase of the Locked on Eagles podcast noted how important McLeod was to the Eagles on the field:
Louie DiBiase @DiBiaseLOE
Rodney McLeod officially moving on from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> after 6 years<br><br>One of the best and most underrated free agent signings in franchise history<br><br>McLeod and Jenkins provided long-term stability at a position they didn’t have since Dawkins <br><br>23 is a legend <a href="https://t.co/wCdCddbeS1">https://t.co/wCdCddbeS1</a>
Eagles insider John McMullen noted how big of a loss McLeod, who was named the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award winner for 2021, is for the Eagles off the field:
Now McLeod is heading to Indianapolis to help the Colts return to the playoffs after missing out by one game last year.