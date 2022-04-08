NFL Rumors: Rodney McLeod Finalizing Contract with Colts After Eagles Stint

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly finalizing a contract with free-agent safety Rodney McLeod, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McLeod is a 10-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the St. Louis Rams before playing the last six with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He played and started 13 games last year, amassing 58 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions for the Eagles.

Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis gave a look at the Colts' safety situation with McLeod in the mix:

As for his ex-team, McLeod will forever be a legend in Philadelphia for his contributions toward the Super Bowl champion Eagles in 2017.

Louie DiBiase of the Locked on Eagles podcast noted how important McLeod was to the Eagles on the field:

Eagles insider John McMullen noted how big of a loss McLeod, who was named the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award winner for 2021, is for the Eagles off the field:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now McLeod is heading to Indianapolis to help the Colts return to the playoffs after missing out by one game last year.