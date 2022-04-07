5-Star PG Tyrese Proctor Commits to Duke over Arizona, Oklahoma, More

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski's retirement doesn't seem to be affecting Duke's recruiting.

Tyrese Proctor, a 5-star prospect in the class of 2023, told Joe Tipton of On3.com that he was committing to the Blue Devils.

"Ever since I first stepped on campus at Duke, it just felt like home," he said. "Me and my family talked while I was back in Sydney, and they're happy, and I'm happy. It just felt like home."

Proctor is considered the No. 4 combo guard and the No. 17 prospect overall in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. 247 also rates him as the top prospect out of his home country of Australia.

Duke has been crushing the recruiting game, even with the school transitioning from Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer at head coach. The incoming class of 2022 is the top in the nation, with four 5-star recruits—Dereck Lively II, Kyle Filipowski, Dariq Whitehead and Mark Mitchell—highlighting the bunch.

But the Blue Devils also have the top class of 2023 currently, with three 5-star commits in Proctor, Caleb Foster and Jared McCain.

Proctor, who reportedly chose Duke over Arizona or the NBA's G League Ignite, said his goal was to fill any role the Blue Devils needed.

"Just come in and help the team win," he told Tipton. "I can do my part by scoring the ball, finding my teammates when they need to be found, and just overall getting the job done."

There is going to be plenty of talent in Durham for Proctor to play with once he hits campus. From a recruiting standpoint, the Scheyer era hasn't missed a beat.