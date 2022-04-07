Video: Tiger Woods Saves Par on 1st Hole of 2022 Masters in Return from Leg Injury

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Tiger Woods' return to competition got off to a solid start as he made par on the first hole at the Masters.

After his tee shot on No. 1 landed in the rough and his second shot rolled off the green, Woods hit a chip shot that stopped 10 feet from the hole, and he converted his first putt of the day to save par.

Thursday marked Woods' first competitive round of golf in 17 months. His last tournament was at the Masters in November 2020.

Woods was involved in a single-car crash Feb. 23, 2021. He suffered "comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower tibia and fibula" in his right leg.

During his first press conference after the crash in November, Woods said amputation "was on the table" because of the severity of the injuries he suffered.

Leading up to the Masters, Woods strongly indicated he would try to play. The five-time Masters champion played an 18-hole practice round at Augusta National on March 29.

Woods tweeted Sunday it would be a "game-time decision" if he played in the year's first major tournament.

Given how long he has been out of action, the 46-year-old Woods has looked fine in the early stages of the Masters.