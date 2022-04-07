Adam Silver: 2023 NBA All-Star Game Won't Relocate Despite Utah's HB11

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that there have been no discussions about moving the 2023 NBA All-Star Game out of Salt Lake City despite a controversial bill recently passed by the state of Utah.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, HB11, which was passed last month, prevents transgender athletes from playing school sports in the gender division they identify with.

When the state of North Carolina passed HB2 in 2016, which banned transgender people from using public bathrooms that corresponded with their gender identity, the NBA reacted by moving the 2017 NBA All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans.

