Bulls' Zach LaVine on Recent Struggles: 'We Look Like a Totally Different Team'

The Chicago Bulls are floundering, and Zach LaVine knows it.

The team's 117-94 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday was its 14th defeat in the past 20 games, and after the contest, LaVine was blunt in his assessment of that slide.

"We look like a totally different team right now," he told reporters. "And it's upsetting."

"Offensively and defensively we're disconnected right now," he added.

It isn't a good way to head into the playoffs. The Bulls (45-35) are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the surging Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed. If the playoffs began today, the Bulls would face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

That isn't a matchup the Bulls would be favored to win if they were in good form, let alone what they've shown of late.

Perhaps an even bigger concern is that the Bulls have struggled immensely against the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season:

The Bulls have regular-season games against the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves to figure things out, though they might simply rest their starters heading into the playoffs with a postseason berth clinched and the No. 6 seed highly likely.

If Chicago is going to right this ship, it will have to be in the playoffs. At this point, that seems pretty unlikely.