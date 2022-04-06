X

    MLB Trade Rumors: Chris Paddack Deal Being Discussed by Padres, Twins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 7, 2022

    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Twins are reportedly discussing a trade with the San Diego Padres that would land them pitcher Chris Paddack, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. 

    Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal

    Source confirms to me and <a href="https://twitter.com/DanHayesMLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DanHayesMLB</a>: Padres’ target is Taylor Rogers. Talks fluid, lots of moving parts. <a href="https://t.co/3HSSjEtC1w">https://t.co/3HSSjEtC1w</a>

    That follows a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Monday that the Padres were shopping Paddack:

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    The San Diego <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> are keeping Sean Manaea, and have no plans to flip him, while continuing to engage with teams on starter Chris Paddack.

    The Padres are reportedly targeting Taylor Rogers in the talks:

    Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee

    Among the many things they are working on, the Padres are talking with the Twins about LH reliever Taylor Rogers, sources tell me and <a href="https://twitter.com/sdutSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sdutSanders</a>. It is unclear everything a deal with the Twins might involve. <a href="https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ken_Rosenthal</a> reported the Twins are trying to acquire Chris Paddack.

    Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal

    Paddack, 26, appeared in 23 games (22 starts) for the Padres last season, finishing 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 108.1 innings.

    Since a fantastic rookie season in 2019 (9-7, 3.33 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 153 strikeouts), however, Paddack has steadily seen his quality decline over the past two seasons.

    And with a loaded rotation that includes Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Sean Manaea, Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger, there wasn't a natural spot in the rotation for Paddack.

    Minnesota, meanwhile, might be banking on Paddack rediscovering the form that made him an important part of San Diego's rotation in 2019. There's clearly potential:

    Eno Sarris @enosarris

    Chris Paddack has a good changeup, &amp; by Pitching+, pushed his curveball to an average pitch last year. By doing so, he cost his fastball ride and that pitch slipped below average, but that’s where the upside is: if he can get the ride back on his fastball, it could still click.

    The Twins currently have Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober and Chris Archer filling out their rotation. It's a completely different group than the rotation that started the 2021 season, and one loaded with questions.

    Paddack would fit right in—the Twins have plenty of potential in their staff, but recent results have been lacking.

