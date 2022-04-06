MLB Trade Rumors: Chris Paddack Deal Being Discussed by Padres, Twins

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly discussing a trade with the San Diego Padres that would land them pitcher Chris Paddack, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

That follows a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Monday that the Padres were shopping Paddack:

The Padres are reportedly targeting Taylor Rogers in the talks:

Paddack, 26, appeared in 23 games (22 starts) for the Padres last season, finishing 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 108.1 innings.

Since a fantastic rookie season in 2019 (9-7, 3.33 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 153 strikeouts), however, Paddack has steadily seen his quality decline over the past two seasons.

And with a loaded rotation that includes Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Sean Manaea, Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger, there wasn't a natural spot in the rotation for Paddack.

Minnesota, meanwhile, might be banking on Paddack rediscovering the form that made him an important part of San Diego's rotation in 2019. There's clearly potential:

The Twins currently have Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober and Chris Archer filling out their rotation. It's a completely different group than the rotation that started the 2021 season, and one loaded with questions.

Paddack would fit right in—the Twins have plenty of potential in their staff, but recent results have been lacking.