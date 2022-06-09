Where Cooper Kupp's 5-Year, $110M Rams Contract Ranks Among NFL's Top-Paid WRs

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was already one of the best wideouts in the NFL, and now he's being paid as such.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Kupp has agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract extension that will keep him in Los Angeles for the next five years at a total of $110 million:

Kupp joins an extensive list of receivers that were given massive extensions during the 2022 offseason:

According to Over The Cap, Kupp's $110 million deal ranks third among wide receivers behind Miami's Tyreek Hill and Las Vegas' Davante Adams in terms of total value, but the $75 million guaranteed on Kupp's deal outranks both of them. The average annual value of $22 million for Kupp's contract is sixth among wideouts.

Kupp is coming off a banner year that was capped by him earning MVP honors in Super Bowl LVI after catching the game-winning touchdown to lead the Rams past the Cincinnati Bengals. The 28-year-old also was named Offensive Player of the Year after completing the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Steve Smith in 2005.

Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), setting franchise records in the first two categories. After earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections of his career, he was also stellar in the postseason, notching an NFL-record 33 catches in four games.

His chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't take long to develop after the signal-caller was acquired from the Detroit Lions last offseason. The two combined for highlight after highlight on their way to winning a title.

The Rams found a gem when they selected Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Six receivers were drafted ahead of him that year.

After suffering a torn ACL in his second season, the Eastern Washington product bounced back in a big way and has recorded more than 90 receptions in each of the past three years.

With Kupp receiving this extension, Los Angeles will have one of the best quarterback-receiver tandems in the league for years to come. Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension earlier this offseason.

It's also the second move the Rams made this week to retain their star players. On Monday, Los Angeles and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald agreed to a reworked contract that includes $65 million over the next two years, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Rams have kept most of their core intact from last season and are likely to be among the title contenders in 2022. As long as Kupp is in the fold, Los Angeles will remain one of the top offenses in the NFL.