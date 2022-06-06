Report: Aaron Donald, Rams Agree to Reworked Contract; Highest-Paid Non-QB in History

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald have reportedly agreed to new terms on his contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared the details of the deal that makes the star defender the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported March 19 that Los Angeles was pushing to get a new deal done with Donald, and progress had already been made. Fowler had also reported in February that Donald was seeking to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

The new deal for Donald comes almost three months after the Rams announced a four-year extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles had a clear goal this offseason of keeping its core intact from last year's Super Bowl team, and it has done just that.

By locking Donald in, the Rams are ensuring that he will likely finish his storied career with the franchise. There had been reports before Los Angeles' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that Donald was considering retirement, but this new deal maps out a clear path for his future.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald is universally regarded as one of the best defensive linemen ever to play football. He's been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses since he was drafted in 2014, earning eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections and seven straight first-team All-Pro selections. Donald has never finished lower than fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in his eight-year career.

Donald recorded a career-high 84 total tackles and led Los Angeles in quarterback hits (25), tackles for loss (19), sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (four) last season. He added nine quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks during the postseason to help lead the Rams to their first title since 1999.

Retaining Donald ensures that the Rams will have one of the best defenses in the league for years to come. Los Angeles is in great position to compete for another Super Bowl in 2022.