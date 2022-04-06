Report: Sauce Gardner to Meet with Giants, Jets, Eagles, More Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is reportedly set to meet with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus reported Gardner's list of potential suitors, all but one of which (Eagles) have a selection in the top 10. The Cincinnati product is expected to be the top cornerback taken in this class.

B/R's scouting department has Gardner ranked as the No. 11 overall player in the 2022 class and the second-ranked player at his position behind Derek Stingley Jr.

Gardner recorded 40 tackles and three interceptions during a brilliant 2021 campaign, earning Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of just 31.2 when targeting Gardner over the course of his college career.

Even though the AAC doesn't boast the most elite opposition on a week-to-week basis, Gardner is the rare cornerback prospect who seemingly has everything you could possibly want. He's listed at 6'3" and 190 pounds, giving him a size advantage over most wideouts, while also running a 4.41-second time in the 40-yard dash.

Given the scarcity of elite lockdown cornerbacks across the NFL, there's almost no chance Gardner makes it out of the top 10. It's also possible he winds up hearing his name somewhere in the first five picks later this month considering the list of teams he's meeting with.