NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson 'Not in Any Hurry' to Sign New Ravens Contract

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is content to wait as he enters the final year of his contract, according to ESPN's Kimberley Martin.

Martin said Wednesday on Get Up that Jackson is "not in any hurry," and discussions over a long-term extension are "in Lamar's hands."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.