Zach LaVine Placed in COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Bulls' Game 5 vs. Bucks

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

The Bulls are scheduled to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series. Milwaukee holds a 3-1 lead and can clinch the first-round matchup with a win.

This is another setback for LaVine, who sat out 15 games this season with knee and back injuries during a campaign of attrition for the Bulls that has seen Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and others miss significant time.

LaVine is one of Chicago's go-to options and made his second straight All-Star Game this season.

He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep. he can attack the basket off the bounce, hit from the outside and create for others when defenders collapse on him.

Through four games this postseason, he is averaging 19.3 points per game.

The Bulls will rely on DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to score even more if LaVine is sidelined, while Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will likely see more playing time as the team tries to keep its season alive.