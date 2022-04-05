Jose Ramirez Trade Rumors: Padres 'Showing a Lot of Interest' in Guardians 3B

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The San Diego Padres are "showing a lot of interest" in trading for Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez before Opening Day on Thursday, per Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital.

Cleveland and Ramirez had been working on a contract extension before talks seemed "to have broken down," per Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com.

The Guardians hold a 2023 team option for Ramirez in the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old, who is a three-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger, hit .266 (.893 OPS) with 36 home runs and 103 RBI in 2021.

Per Cot's Contracts, Cleveland has a projected 2022 payroll of $51.6 million, the fourth-lowest in MLB. New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer nearly eclipses that total by himself with a salary of $43.3 million this year.

The Guardians haven't exactly spent to contend this year, and news of talks breaking down between them and Ramirez could foreshadow the end of his era in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Padres are spending to contend. Their projected payroll of $208.9 million is fifth in the majors.

Last year was disappointing for the Padres, who went 79-83 and missed the postseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The team is built around the left side of the infield in Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., who may not see action until June as he recovers from a fractured wrist. Notable offseason additions include first baseman Luke Voit and left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea.

Ramirez would be a massive help with the Padres residing in the NL West, the toughest division in MLB. The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be the preseason World Series favorites, and the San Francisco Giants led MLB with 107 wins last year.

Ramirez may have to accept a position change with Machado already at third, but his addition to the lineup would give San Diego one of the most formidable batting orders in baseball.

For now, Opening Day is rapidly approaching. Cleveland opens the year on the road against the Kansas City Royals, and San Diego will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.