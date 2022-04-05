2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Kayvon Thibodeaux to Visit Jets, Giants, Eagles, Lions, More

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Oregon edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will reportedly take visits with the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans and has scheduled to meet with the Atlanta Falcons on the West Coast, per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Thibodeaux, who is expected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL draft later this month, believes he should be the top player off the board.

"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," he said at Oregon's Pro Day. "I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous. With the film, with the numbers and what I can do, as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do."

The 21-year-old notched 19 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in his three seasons with the Ducks, emerging as one of the nation's most feared edge defenders. But while he's universally considered a first-round talent, where he's expected to come off the board has varied.

B/R's Scouting Department, for instance, has him graded as the top overall player in this year's draft class.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah isn't that high on him, ranking him 10th in this class and noting that he "doesn't have ideal flexibility, but his blend of speed and power should translate successfully at next level."

And ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. nearly splits the difference, ranking him sixth in this draft class while calling him an "elite pass-rushing talent with the quickness and bend to get double-digit sacks annually at the next level."

Thibodeaux seems to be using that variance as fuel, however.

"I love it," he said. "As long as people are talking about me and I consistently stay (true) to who I am and I know that I'm doing everything in my power to do things the right way and talk to the coaches and I'm creating a relationship and doing the things with the coaches, I let the media run wild. You guys can make what you want, it just gets me more followers."

Given the visits he's taking, it's hard to imagine the talented edge-rusher being on the board for long.