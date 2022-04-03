Cyberknife Takes Lead Down Stretch to Win 2022 Arkansas Derby

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cyberknife won the Arkansas Derby from Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Saturday.

Florent Geroux rode Cyberknife to a fairly comfortable victory in which he took the lead down the stretch and held off his challengers by a few lengths.

Brad H. Cox was the winning trainer and spoke following the win with Caton Bredar:

Gold Square LLC owns Cyberknife.



Mary Rampellini of Daily Racing Form offered more insight on Saturday's race:

Here's a look at the entire order of finish, payouts and some notes on the race and winner.

Order of Finish and Payouts

1. Cyberknife (6-1): Win ($13.60), Place ($7.00), Show ($3.60)

2. Barber Road (9-1): Place ($7.40), Show ($4.00)

3. Secret Oath (6-5): Show ($2.80)

4. Doppelganger (6-1)

5. Kavod (49-1)

6. Ben Diesel (47-1)

7. We the People (3-1)

8. Un Ojo (14-1)

9. Chasing Time (19-1)

Source: FS1 broadcast. Odds via Kentucky Derby website.

The Grade 1 race for three-year-olds, which is run on a 1⅛-mile dirt track, began in 1936. Super Stock won last year's event.

The purse was boosted to $1.25 million this year. Per Jennifer Hoyt for Paulick Report, that made this race the richest among the Derby prep events. Usually, the race is three weeks before the Kentucky Derby, but it was bumped up to a full five weeks beforehand this year.

The 2022 Arkansas Derby offers 170 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points, with the winner getting 100, second place 40, third place 20 and fourth place 10. The top 19 or 20 point earners get a place in the Kentucky Derby gate.

The next set of races on the road to the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday with the Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby and Wood Memorial.