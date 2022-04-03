Cyberknife Takes Lead Down Stretch to Win 2022 Arkansas Derby

Cyberknife Takes Lead Down Stretch to Win 2022 Arkansas DerbyApril 3, 2022
Cyberknife won the Arkansas Derby from Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Saturday.
#8 CYBERKNIFE split runners on the backside & runs away to victory in the G1 Arkansas Derby, trained by <a href="https://twitter.com/bradcoxracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bradcoxracing</a>, ridden by <a href="https://twitter.com/flothejock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@flothejock</a>!<br><br>It is on Churchill Downs & the 1st Saturday of May for this winner! Congrats to the connections!<br><br>#6 Secret Oath finished 3rd <a href="https://t.co/Z9GXsaaZM7">pic.twitter.com/Z9GXsaaZM7</a>
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cyberknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cyberknife</a> takes the Arkansas Derby (G1) on the Road to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/flothejock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@flothejock</a> up for <a href="https://twitter.com/bradcoxracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bradcoxracing</a>. <br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TwinSpiresReplay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TwinSpiresReplay</a> 🎥 <a href="https://t.co/vOrvadje6e">pic.twitter.com/vOrvadje6e</a>
Florent Geroux rode Cyberknife to a fairly comfortable victory in which he took the lead down the stretch and held off his challengers by a few lengths.
Brad H. Cox was the winning trainer and spoke following the win with Caton Bredar:
#8 Cyberknife secures his standings on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadtotheDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadtotheDerby</a> with a win in the G1 Arkansas Derby! Trainer <a href="https://twitter.com/bradcoxracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BradCoxRacing</a> reflects on his performance with <a href="https://twitter.com/CBredar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cbredar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OaklawnRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OaklawnRacing</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadtotheDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadtotheDerby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/spendthriftfarm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SpendthriftFarm</a> <a href="https://t.co/TMNfZdrIBa">pic.twitter.com/TMNfZdrIBa</a>
Gold Square LLC owns Cyberknife.
Mary Rampellini of Daily Racing Form offered more insight on Saturday's race:
Cyberknife wins Arkansas Derby under Florent Geroux, who previously won the Oaklawn Mile and Fantasy on this Arkansas Derby Day card at Oaklawn; winner covers mile and an eighth in 1:50.42 and picks up 100 points for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a>.
Here's a look at the entire order of finish, payouts and some notes on the race and winner.
Order of Finish and Payouts
1. Cyberknife (6-1): Win ($13.60), Place ($7.00), Show ($3.60)
2. Barber Road (9-1): Place ($7.40), Show ($4.00)
3. Secret Oath (6-5): Show ($2.80)
4. Doppelganger (6-1)
5. Kavod (49-1)
6. Ben Diesel (47-1)
7. We the People (3-1)
8. Un Ojo (14-1)
9. Chasing Time (19-1)
Source: FS1 broadcast. Odds via Kentucky Derby website.
The Grade 1 race for three-year-olds, which is run on a 1⅛-mile dirt track, began in 1936. Super Stock won last year's event.
The purse was boosted to $1.25 million this year. Per Jennifer Hoyt for Paulick Report, that made this race the richest among the Derby prep events. Usually, the race is three weeks before the Kentucky Derby, but it was bumped up to a full five weeks beforehand this year.
The 2022 Arkansas Derby offers 170 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points, with the winner getting 100, second place 40, third place 20 and fourth place 10. The top 19 or 20 point earners get a place in the Kentucky Derby gate.
The next set of races on the road to the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday with the Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby and Wood Memorial.