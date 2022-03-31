Bruce Arians on Rumors of Issues with Tom Brady: 'Couldn't Be Further from the Truth'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians wanted to squash one of the rumors about the unusual timing of his decision to walk away.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Arians said any rumblings about friction with quarterback Tom Brady "couldn't be further from the truth."

Arians noted he and Brady "have a great relationship" and were texting "every week" after the three-time NFL MVP initially announced his retirement in February.

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday that Arians was transitioning into a front-office role and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was being promoted to head coach.

Rumors of friction between Arians and Brady began last month when former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who was Brady's teammate with the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2011, tweeted this:

Ohrnberger's tweet came out Feb. 18, 17 days after Brady's retirement announcement.

Brady walked back his retirement and said March 13 he was coming back for a 23rd season to play with the Bucs. The 44-year-old penned a farewell message to Arians on Instagram, calling him "an incredible man and coach" and saying, "it was a privilege to play for you."

Arians explained Thursday he decided to step down because "succession is way more important to me" than building a Hall of Fame resume and going for another Super Bowl.

"Guys that know me, they knew I wanted one of my guys to take over," he said. "And that's more important to me than anything, and have a place that I could go and be welcomed back."

The Buccaneers went 31-18 in three seasons with Arians as head coach. They made the playoffs in each of the past two years, winning Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season.

Bowles, who joined Tampa Bay's staff when Arians was hired in 2019, will be getting his first head coaching gig since being fired by the New York Jets after the 2018 season. The 58-year-old went 24-40 in four years with the Jets.