Dolph Ziggler Beats Bron Breakker, Retains NXT Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Photo credit: WWE.com

Dolph Ziggler defeated Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday afternoon to retain the NXT Championship.

Ziggler looked to have the match won when he hit the Famouser and followed up with the Zig Zag. Breakker kicked out, however, to extend the match.

The challenger turned the tables and was looking to put the finishing touches on the champion when he had Ziggler in position for his military press powerslam.

But Ziggler gouged Breakker in the eyes before sending him into an exposed middle turnbuckle. Sensing the need to capitalize, The Showoff quickly followed with a superkick, which was enough to keep Breakker down for the three-count.

The seeds were planted for Saturday's match several weeks ago when Ziggler made a surprise appearance on NXT despite being a Raw Superstar.

Ziggler immediately set his sights on both Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa, which led to a Triple Threat match between the three Superstars for the NXT Championship.

DZ shockingly prevailed by pinning Ciampa, meaning Breakker lost the title without even taking the fall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With the win, Ziggler added the NXT Championship to an impressive list of career accomplishments that included being a two-time world heavyweight champion, six-time intercontinental champion, two-time United States champion, four-time tag team champion and one-time winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

By comparison, Breakker entered Stand & Deliver with only about 20 career matches to his credit.

Breakker's talent is undeniable, though, and he comes from a wrestling-rich family, as his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday.

Saturday's match was truly a clash between two Superstars at opposite ends of the spectrum, especially in terms of experience.

The 24-year-old Breakker was competing at just his second career pay-per-view and first WrestleMania weekend, while the 41-year-old Ziggler has been part of countless pay-per-views since signing with WWE back in 2004.

As good as Ziggler is even at this point in his career, his NXT title win always had the feel of a vehicle to get Breakker over to an even higher degree.

Despite that, Ziggler left Stand & Deliver still the NXT champion, meaning plans are likely in place for him to stick around for the foreseeable future.