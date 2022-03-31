Colin Kaepernick Named Honorary Captain for Michigan's Spring Football Game

Kevin Winter/WireImage,

Social activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reunited with a familiar face.

Kaepernick was photographed alongside Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh as the Wolverines announced him as the honorary captain for the Maize and Blue spring game Saturday:

Harbaugh coached Kaepernick for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. Together, they helped lead San Francisco to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season. The 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, has been working toward a potential comeback. He said last week that he is "still hopeful" to earn a workout with the Seattle Seahawks. He worked out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett earlier this offseason.