Report: All-NBA Team Contract Bonuses Expected to Be Discussed in Next CBA Talks

The impending announcement of this year's All-NBA teams could have financial implications for players who have bonuses on the line.

According to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, the writers who decide the All-NBA teams aren't completely comfortable with the financial stakes behind their decisions, and the league may address that soon.

"One league source expects this issue to get another look in the forthcoming CBA discussions," Vorkunov wrote.

Some players can earn higher extensions by winning postseason awards. A select group of media members determine the All-NBA teams, but some of them don't want the power to significantly affect a player's bank account.

"My problem is that the NBA and the union, without ever considering our view of this or consulting us, decided to tie massive, massive contract bonuses to the results of awards," Sports Illustrated senior writer Howard Beck told Vorkunov. "They shouldn’t have. They should end it as soon as is humanly possible."

For example, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum missed out on $30 million in his deal when he didn't get voted to an All-NBA team last season. Tatum told The Old Man and the Three podcast last month that one writer didn't vote for him because he didn't like his shot selection, overlooking his average of 26.4 points.

"The fact that someone could have that thought and basically cost someone $30 million—forget about me, say the next rookie extension guys that come in—I think that has to change," Tatum said.

While the issue surrounding All-NBA bonuses will be examined, Vorkunov pointed out that the situation is likely to remain the way it is.

"But several league sources also cautioned that this might just be the best of all the options that were considered," Vorkunov wrote. "Without a perfect solution, 'this was best it was gonna get,' a league source said."

Vorkunov named Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves as players who could lose out on large sums of money if they don't make an All-NBA team this season.