TMZ: Former Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Sells Las Vegas Mansion for $7M

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Jon Gruden is officially out of Las Vegas.

The disgraced former Raiders head coach recently sold his Las Vegas mansion for $7 million, according to TMZ.

Gruden put the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home up for sale in February, four months after his second tenure as Raiders coach ended after racist, sexist and anti-gay emails he sent while employed at ESPN were leaked to the media.

Gruden has since sued NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league, saying the leaks ruined his career. The Gruden emails were uncovered as part of an investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace conduct, and the records from that investigation have largely been sealed despite public pressure.

The sale of Gruden's home also included a vacant lot next to the mansion.