Arch Manning Pitched by Colt McCoy, Sam Ehlinger on Texas Recruiting Visit

Former Texas quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger were among the players to pitch prized QB prospect Arch Manning on the Longhorns program during a recent recruiting visit.

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported Tuesday that Manning was also greeted by UT head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff as they try to beat out Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss for the latest standout from the Manning family.

"When you recruit high-level players, we can't get impatient because we don't have guys just committing left and right," Sarkisian said. "We could get guys to commit, but they might not be the right guys for our program."

