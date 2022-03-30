Lions GM Says DET Has Had Trade Dialogue with a 'Couple Teams' for No. 2 Draft Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated his team is open to trading the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft next month.

"We've had dialogue with a couple of teams," Holmes told reporters Tuesday. "I wouldn't say it's been a lot, but there has been a couple teams that we've had some dialogue with."

"I think definitely we could pull a trade off if the other team is willing before the draft," he added.

The Lions hold the No. 2 and No. 32 picks in the first round this season, but a trade back could help add more pieces to a squad that finished just 3-13-1 in 2021.

Detroit hasn't drafted in the top two since selecting Ndamukong Suh second overall in 2010. The team drafted quarterback Matthew Stafford with the first overall pick one year earlier.

