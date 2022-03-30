X

    Report: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Suffers Injury Setback; Return Status Undecided

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2022

    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. reportedly suffered a setback during his recovery from a back injury, and it is unclear when he will return to action.

    According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, a source said the setback was due to overcompensation and overwork, although they added that it was "nothing major."

    Porter underwent his third career back surgery on Dec. 1, and he hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 6.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

