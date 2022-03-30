NIT 2022: Men's Semifinals Scores, Updated Bracket and Championship Schedule

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Four teams entered Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and two emerged with the chance to play in the championship game in the men's National Invitation Tournament.

Xavier took on St. Bonaventure, while Texas A&M clashed with Washington State. When it was all said and done, Xavier and Texas A&M advanced to the title game.

The NIT is typically known as the second-most prestigious collegiate postseason men's tournament behind the Big Dance. A title win would be a more-than-satisfying way to end the season for the Musketeers or Aggies.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule and the action from Tuesday.

NIT Championship Schedule

Xavier vs. Texas A&M, Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

Xavier 84, St. Bonaventure 77

Jack Nunge, XAV: 18 points (7-of-9 FG), 8 rebounds

Zach Freemantle, XAV: 18 points (8-of-10 FG); off bench

Adam Kunkel, XAV: 18 points

Colby Jones, XAV: 16 points, 8 rebounds

Dominick Welch, STB: 25 points (7-of-10 3PT), 7 rebounds

Kyle Lofton, STB: 15 points, 11 assists

Xavier used a big first-half run to pull away early and was able to hold off a feisty St. Bonaventure team that refused to go down easily.

The Musketeers opened up a double-digit lead within the first seven minutes of the game. The Bonnies would cut the lead to five, but Xavier closed the first half on a 19-9 run to take a 15-point lead into the break.

St. Bonaventure fought back in the second half with Dominick Welch's hot shooting helping cut the lead to single digits. But Xavier relied on its balanced attack to stave off the possibility of a comeback. Adam Kunkel was particularly effective, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second half.

The Musketeers didn't allow the Bonnies to get within less than five points of the lead. Xavier shot 53.1 percent from the field and outrebounded St. Bonaventure 38-28.

The victory continues a special run for Xavier, which had to overcome the firing of head coach Travis Steele after the team's win over Cleveland State in the NIT first round less than two weeks ago. Interim coach Jonas Hayes has done an outstanding job galvanizing the team, which will be coached by Sean Miller next season.

It's the first appearance in the NIT title game for the Musketeers since 1958.

Texas A&M 72, Washington State 56

Quenton Jackson, TAM: 18 points (7-of-9 FG)

Henry Coleman III, TAM: 16 points

Manny Obaseki, TAM: 14 points

Tyrell Roberts, WSU: 14 points

Texas A&M and Washington State played a tightly contested first half that saw the Aggies take a six-point lead into the locker room. But things got out of hand when the Aggies blew the game open in the second half, building a lead of as much as 27.

Texas A&M absolutely decimated the Cougars' zone defense, pounding the ball inside the paint at every opportunity. A 34-13 run in just over 10 minutes to start the second half put the game out of reach.

The Aggies also turned up their defensive pressure to get Washington State out of sorts. Second-team All-Pac-12 selection Michael Flowers finished with just five points on 2-of-12 shooting. Tyrell Roberts was the only Cougars player to reach double figures with 14 points.

Texas A&M shot 58.1 percent from the field in the second half. Fifty-eight of the team's 72 points came from inside the paint. Washington State turned the ball over 17 times, resulting in 25 points for the Aggies.

After falling short of making the NCAA tournament, Texas A&M has the chance to win the NIT for the first time in program history.