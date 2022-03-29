Zion Williamson Traveled with Pelicans on 4-Game Road Trip amid Foot Injury Rehab

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Nearly a week after being cleared to resume one-on-one practice, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will reportedly travel with the team during its four-game road trip.

Shams Charania and Will Guillory of The Athletic reported that Williamson joined the team in Portland ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. It's his first time traveling on a multi-game road trip this season, though Charania noted that he "remains out indefinitely.":

Williamson has missed the entire season thus far as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. The Pelicans have seven games remaining on the schedule, and Charania reported last week that Williamson was not expected to return to the court this year.

Despite the lack of clarity on Williamson's progress in his recovery, he took to Instagram last week and posted a video of himself dunking:

New Orleans is ninth in the Western Conference with a 32-43 record, putting the team in line for a spot in the play-in tournament. The Pelicans have won four of their last six games and are coming off a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday after overcoming a 23-point deficit.

Brandon Ingram led the team with 26 points in his return from a 10-game absence caused by a hamstring injury. The Pelicans' chances in the play-in tournament hinge on his ability to stay healthy. If he's on the floor, Ingram and CJ McCollum give New Orleans one of the most potent scoring duos in the West.

It is unclear whether or not Williamson will be able to play if the Pelicans advance in the postseason. However, it would be a surprise to see him get thrown into a playoff game without getting a tuneup in the regular season.