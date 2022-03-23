Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Resume 1-on-1 Work in Foot Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was cleared to do one-on-one work in practices Wednesday, head coach Willie Green told reporters.

The news comes one day after Williamson posted a video of himself dunking in an empty gym:

The 21-year-old has missed the entire 2021-22 season following offseason foot surgery. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that he wasn't expected to return to the court this year.

Despite being one of the most promising young talents in the NBA, Williamson is developing a reputation for not being able to stay on the court. He appeared in just 24 games as a rookie after missing three months with a torn meniscus.

His sophomore season was his best despite sitting out 11 games in 2020-21 with toe and finger injuries. In 61 games, he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting an incredible 61.1 percent from the field. He became the fourth-youngest player ever to be selected to an All-Star Game that year.

In 85 total games, the Duke product has career averages of 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists with a field-goal percentage of 60.4. Known for his explosive dunks and efficient low-post play, he has the chance to be one of the more effective players in the NBA if he can stay healthy.

The Pelicans seem to have gotten used to life without Williamson. New Orleans is 10th in the Western Conference with a 30-42 record, which puts the team in line for the play-in tournament. The team's frontcourt rotation of Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez has been solid in his absence.