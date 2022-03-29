Rams' Jalen Ramsey on Golden Tate Fight in 2020: 'We Knew What We Was Gonna Do'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey expected things to get heated with Golden Tate when the Los Angeles Rams faced off with the New York Giants during the 2020 NFL season.

Ramsey and Tate had a physical altercation on the field after the Week 4 game, which stemmed from Ramsey's breakup with Tate's sister, Breanna.

"We knew what we was gonna do," the All-Pro cornerback said of the fight on The Pivot Podcast (via TMZ Sports). "I mean that's his sister. That's what he supposed to do too. But you mind your business too."

Neither player was suspended as a result, and Ramsey was only fined $15,625.

Prior to the game, Tate made it clear he had a bone to pick with Ramsey.

"I'm not happy at all with the disrespect that he's shown towards my sister and the things he's done in the past, but I don't really want to go too much into it," he said to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.

Ramsey explained on the podcast how he and Tate weren't all that friendly to begin with, so the breakup exacerbated what was already a tense dynamic.

The five-time Pro Bowler said he remains on good terms with Breanna Tate, with whom he shares two daughters.