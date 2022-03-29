Cam Newton Rumors: Panthers Discussed Backup Role During Deshaun Watson Trade Talks

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers reportedly "reached out" to veteran quarterback Cam Newton about signing with the team as a backup quarterback in the event they had been able to trade for Deshaun Watson, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Watson ended up on the Cleveland Browns, though Person added that the Panthers "haven't closed the door" on bringing Newton back.

"I love Cam Newton. I think he's an amazing leader. Obviously, he's an amazing football player,” head coach Matt Rhule said. "Everything that we do has to be right for both the organization and right for him. That's just been conversations, just making sure we stay in touch and touch base. And then we'll see where it all leads to."

Newton, however, is still weighing his options:

There aren't a ton of natural fits left for Newton if his goal is to be a starting quarterback, however. More than likely, his best bet would be to join a team where he might have a chance to compete with another player for the gig, like against Sam Darnold in Carolina, Marcus Mariota in Atlanta, Drew Lock in Seattle or Davis Mills in Houston.

But those teams could also choose to sign a young player in the draft and would already have bridge-year options in place while they groomed a rookie like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, North Carolina's Sam Howell or Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder.

It seems likely, then, that Newton's situation will be resolved after April's NFL draft and will probably end up with him serving as a backup somewhere. Carolina has the No. 6 overall pick this year, so if the Panthers fall in love with a quarterback, they'll be in a good position to nab him.

The 32-year-old made five starts and eight total appearances for the Panthers in 2021, throwing for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 54.8 percent of his passes. Those are mediocre numbers at the quarterback position, and the Panthers' 0-5 record in his starts reflected as much.

He did add 230 rushing yards and five scores, remaining a dangerous weapon with his legs. His size (6'5", 245 lbs) and rushing ability have always made him valuable in the red zone.

It's fair to argue that Newton is no longer a franchise quarterback and hasn't been one for a few years. But Darnold didn't prove he could lead a team to the playoffs in 2021 either, with a 9-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 4-7 record as a starter.

So if the Panthers address other needs in the draft, a reunion with Newton makes the most sense for both sides. He'll have a legitimate shot to beat out Darnold for the upcoming season.