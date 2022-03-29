Tiger Woods Reportedly Practicing at Augusta National Ahead of 2022 Masters

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Tiger Woods could be keeping the door open for an appearance at the 2022 Masters.

Meredith Anderson of CBS Augusta confirmed that Woods' plane landed in Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday.

Per Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, Woods is going to play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Course and "gauge whether he is fit to compete in the Masters next week."

Harig noted Woods was accompanied by his son, Charlie.

