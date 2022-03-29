Tiger Woods Reportedly Practicing at Augusta National Ahead of 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods Reportedly Practicing at Augusta National Ahead of 2022 MastersMarch 29, 2022
Tiger Woods could be keeping the door open for an appearance at the 2022 Masters.
Meredith Anderson of CBS Augusta confirmed that Woods' plane landed in Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday.
MEREDITH ANDERSON @MeredithWRDW
I can officially confirm Tiger Woods' plane is on the ground in Augusta. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBSAugusta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBSAugusta</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Masters2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Masters2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/0jH0h3D9RR">pic.twitter.com/0jH0h3D9RR</a>
Per Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, Woods is going to play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Course and "gauge whether he is fit to compete in the Masters next week."
Harig noted Woods was accompanied by his son, Charlie.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
