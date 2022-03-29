LaFleur: Packers Need Speed and 'a Legit Guy' After Davante Adams, MVS Departures

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't deny that his team has a major need at wide receiver after key losses in the offseason.

"Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room," LaFleur told reporters Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Florida. "We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that."

The Packers traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders before losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

It leaves Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the top returning options heading into 2022.

