Kyler Murray's Relationship with Cardinals Has 'Always Been Great,' Says HC Kingsbury

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is downplaying any notion that there are problems between the organization and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that Murray's relationship with the Cardinals has "always been great."

"We're in a good place," Kingsbury said. "That’s the business side of it. I stay out of his things for the most part. But as far as our relationship, it's always been great. And we see him as the long-term future and I know he feels the same way."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.