Windhorst: 'I Think' Lakers Will Discuss Anthony Davis Trade as LeBron Weighs Future

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will keep their options open to improve the roster in the offseason, which includes potentially trading Anthony Davis, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst predicted Tuesday on Get Up:

"I think it will be something that's discussed," Windhorst said of a Davis trade (3:20).

LeBron James has one year left on his contract with the Lakers but is eligible for an extension in August. Windhorst indicated the superstar will make his decision based on the team's moves in the offseason but also noted James enjoys his current spot.

"LeBron loves living in L.A., loves raising his kids there, loves sending them to Sierra Canyon," Windhorst said (5:00). "I don't think he wants to move."

The Lakers entered the year with high expectations but sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record. They have just a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The struggles should lead to significant changes in the offseason.

James, Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players with guaranteed contracts for next season, while Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn have player options.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The organization might need to get creative to rebuild a contender, which could include trading Davis. The eight-time All-Star is one of the top two-way players in the NBA and was a key part of the team's NBA title run two years ago, but injuries have limited him to 73 games over the past two seasons.

His efficiency has also dropped, producing .162 win shares per 48 minutes this season and .152 in 2020-21, per Basketball Reference. In 2019-20, he had .250 win shares per 48 on his way to earning first-team All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors.

Los Angeles could deal Davis to a team that expects a turnaround in 2022-23, although it might be difficult to find another star to replace him.