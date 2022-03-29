Aaron Donald to Return to Rams for 2022 Season Despite Retirement Rumors, McVay Says

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After teasing retirement following the Super Bowl, Aaron Donald will return to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Donald has communicated to him that he will play for the team next season.

Rumors about Donald's retirement started shortly before kickoff of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

Rodney Harrison of NBC Sports said on the television broadcast that Donald told him "there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire" if the Rams won.

After Los Angeles beat Cincinnati 23-20, Donald evaded answering questions about his future.

Even though there has been no formal announcement from Donald on his future, there have been indications he was going to return.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month that the Rams were working on a new contract for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Fowler reported in February that Donald's return could hinge on the Rams making him an offer to be the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Donald still has three years remaining on the six-year, $135 million contract he signed in August 2018. The eight-time Pro Bowler currently has the third-highest average annual salary among defensive linemen ($22.5 million), per Spotrac.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns ($25 million) and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders ($23.5 million) are ahead of Donald. Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt has the highest average annual salary among all defensive players at just over $28 million.

Donald has been the most dominant defender in the NFL since being drafted in 2014. The 30-year-old has averaged 28.3 quarterback hits, 18.8 tackles for loss and 12.3 sacks per season. He recorded three quarterback hits and two sacks in the Rams' Super Bowl victory.