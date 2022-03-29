Cowboys' Jerry Jones Explains Not Signing Randy Gregory to Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

After losing Randy Gregory in free agency, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the decision not to re-sign the veteran defensive end after the two sides reportedly agreed to a deal.

Speaking to reporters in Florida from the annual NFL meetings, Jones said he made the call not to match the offer Gregory received from the Denver Broncos.

"I wish Randy, as much as I’ve ever wished a player not playing for the Cowboys, the very best," Jones added. "He got the best I’m about, and I think we got the best that he’s about. I’m proud of him."

Gregory initially agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension with the Cowboys on March 15.

A few hours later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Gregory backed out of the agreement over contract language the Cowboys included to protect themselves.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder (h/t ESPN's Jeff Legwold), the Cowboys include salary-forfeiture language in their contracts that is not commonly used by other teams.

Gregory has been suspended by the NFL multiple times for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, including missing the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Since returning from a suspension midway through the 2020 season, Gregory has recorded 29 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks in his past 22 regular-season games. The 29-year-old also registered two quarterback hits in Dallas' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Game.

The Broncos wound up giving Gregory the same five-year, $70 million deal he was going to get from Dallas.

Gregory has 52 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks in 50 career games.

The Cowboys pivoted to sign Dante Fowler Jr. to give themselves additional depth along the defensive line. He recorded 4.5 sacks in 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season.