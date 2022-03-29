Report: Ravens Waiting on Lamar Jackson 'to Step Up' and Negotiate Contract

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

If Lamar Jackson wants a long-term contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens, he doesn't appear to be in a hurry to get one.

On Tuesday's episode of Get Up (starts at :05 mark), ESPN's Dianna Russini reported there is "no sense of urgency" from Jackson to get a deal done and the Ravens are waiting on him "to step up" to negotiate a contract.

Jackson will be playing on the fifth year of his rookie contract in 2022. The 2019 NFL MVP will earn $23.02 million this season, per Spotrac.

During his end-of-season press conference last month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters it has been an "unusual negotiation" with Jackson because he doesn't have a traditional agent.

"At this point, I would say we’re working at Lamar’s pace," DeCosta added. "He’s comfortable where we are right now."

Per Ken Belson of the New York Times, Jackson relies on advisers to help him with negotiations. His mother, Felicia Jones, is among the advisers on his team.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Jackson has received praise for how he has handled the situation thus far:

"Numerous sources close to this situation indicated he is quite well-versed in the NFL quarterback financial landscape, and league sources also indicated the Ravens have never presented an offer in the stratosphere of the $40M-$45M per year that other top young QBs have secured, instead focusing on long-term deals (five years or more) closer to $35M a year."

It appears Jackson's decision to hold off on signing an extension could pay off. New deals signed by Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford this offseason give six quarterbacks an average annual salary of at least $40 million, per Spotrac.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott were the only quarterbacks making at least $40 million per season entering 2021.

The Ravens will likely use their franchise tag next year to keep Jackson if the two sides can't agree to a long-term deal. Over the Cap estimates the 2023 franchise-tag value for quarterbacks will be $31.5 million.

Prescott was the last quarterback to play on the one-year franchise tender in 2020. He was expected to receive a second tag last year but was able to work out a long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys before the March deadline.

Jackson is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign. He missed the final four games of the season with a sprained ankle. The 25-year-old threw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and ran for 767 yards and two more scores in 12 starts.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jackson averaged 2,942 passing yards, 1,105 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns per season from 2019 to '20.

The Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time in Jackson's four-year career.