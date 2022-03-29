49ers HC Shanahan: Surgery Delayed Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Talks; Can See QB on Roster

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday trade talks involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have been delayed as he recovers from shoulder surgery in early March.

Shanahan confirmed the Niners looked at potential Garoppolo deals with an eye toward moving Trey Lance into the starting role, but he wouldn't confirm who would start if both signal-callers remain on the roster to open the 2022 NFL season.

"That's a funny question. We'll probably never announce a starter," he told reporters.

