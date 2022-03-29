Cam Newton Partners with Overtime to Create 7-on-7 Football League Called OT7

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Longtime NFL quarterback Cam Newton has teamed with Overtime to create OT7, a new seven-on-seven football league.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the league is scheduled to launch in June.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

