Cam Newton: Teams Are Interested in Contract; 'Waiting' for Championship Opportunity

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton said Tuesday he is taking a wait-and-see approach amid interest in him on the open market.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Newton texted him the following: "I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play."

The 32-year-old Newton went 0-5 as a starter and largely struggled for the Carolina Panthers last season, but his resume of three Pro Bowl nods, one First Team All-Pro selection and one NFL MVP award could convince a team to take a chance on him.

