ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Reveal New Top 10 Picks in 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and mock drafts should become more realistic as we inch closer to April.

With players like Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at the top of the big board, NFL franchises will have some tough decisions to make on draft day. That said, ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay revealed the top 10 picks of their latest mock draft on Monday. So, let's take a deeper dive into their picks.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

McShay and Kiper both agreed that Hutchinson is an "easy" choice at first overall.

"To me, Hutchinson: probably the easiest pick here in the top 10," McShay said. "I don't know how much of a discussion we even have to have with this No. 1 spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars."

The 21-year-old defensive end had a standout senior season for the Wolverines in 2021, recording 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 62 tackles and 16.5 tackles for a loss in 14 games.

In addition, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department said Hutchinson has great power, good technique, "great recognition versus the run," an above-average first step, and "very good lateral explosion."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Detroit Lions: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Kiper and McShay struggled with the No. 2 selection in their latest mock draft, debating on whether or not the Lions should draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. They settled by saying Willis would be far more intriguing at the No. 8 or No. 9 pick if he even goes inside the top 10.

The draft analysts concluded that Hamilton would be a solid pick for the Lions with the second overall selection.

"I think Kyle Hamilton, you know what you're getting here," Kiper said. "You're getting tremendous range, tremendous ball skill, ideally suited for the way the game is played."

The 21-year-old safety had an impressive junior season for the Fighting Irish, recording three interceptions, four passes defended, 34 tackles and two tackles for a loss in seven games.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department highlights Hamilton's length, feel in zone coverage, ball tracking and tackling as elements that separate him from other safeties in college football.

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

McShay and Kiper also agreed that the third overall pick is another tough one, but they agreed that Ekwonu would be a good fit for the Texans, who need someone to protect quarterback Davis Mills.

"I think Ekwonu is one of the three best players in the draft," McShay said. "I think offensive tackle is a need. So, there's no problem here."

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Ekwonu's combination of size, power and athleticism and smooth movement as his positives. Those attributes would make him a worthy selection at No. 3.

4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

The two draft analysts noted that New York's top needs are at edge and wide receiver. However, McShay chose Georgia defensive end Travon Walker over the team selecting a receiver.

"I would lean Walker just knowing what you're trying to bring in in terms of a player that's a foundation piece, excellent character, excellent work ethic," McShay said.

The 21-year-old had a productive junior season for the Bulldogs, recording six sacks, one fumble recovery, two passes defended, 33 tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss in 13 games.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department highlighted Walker's length, upper- and lower-body strength, speed, fluidity and discipline against the run as his top assets.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

McShay and Kiper both decided that the Giants need someone to protect Daniel Jones, and they picked Neal at fifth overall. They mentioned that this is sort of a "tryout season" for Jones with a new regime in place, and giving him some protection will make it much easier for him to succeed.

"I think Evan Neal makes all the sense in the world," McShay said. "The position versatility that he brings helps his value."

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department said Neal is "explosive and smooth," has good range and footwork, ideal length and great mobility. Given the fact he played all over the offensive line, his attributes aren't surprising.

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

McShay and Kiper both noted this was another tough selection with Carolina's issues at quarterback and

The Panthers could "bite the bullet" and draft a signal-caller between Willis or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. However, both agreed drafting an offensive tackle would be the better option, as drafting a quarterback sixth overall would be "too high."

That said, the two draft analysts concluded that Cross should be the guy at No. 6.

"Charles Cross would be hard to overlook here," Kiper said.

McShay added: "I think it makes the most sense at this spot."

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department noted that Cross has great range, balance, "potent hands" and above-average strength.

7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Kiper and McShay discussed the Giants' options with the seventh overall pick after drafting (theoretically) an offensive tackle fifth overall.

While there was some debate on whether or not USC wide receiver Drake London should be selected, the two analysts settled on Thibodeaux with the No. 7 pick.

"Is it Kayvon Thibodeaux? Which would be a great pick," McShay said. "For a long time, we thought he could be the No. 2 player off the board, maybe the No. 1 for a while, and now you get him at No. 7. There, to me, is some value."

Thibodeaux had an impressive third season at Oregon in 2021, recording seven sacks, two forced fumbles, 49 tackles, two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss in 10 games.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department noted Thibodeaux has a great build, good first step, good flexibility and power and great speed. All of these would make him a cornerstone in New York's defense.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

McShay and Kiper agreed that quarterback Marcus Mariota needs another player to throw to in 2022. The Falcons selected tight end, Kyle Pitts, in the 2021 draft, but they need another pass-catcher.

That said, the draft analysts landed on London being selected with the eighth overall pick. However, they noted Garrett Wilson could also be an option.

"Give me Drake London here and pair him up with Pitts, and now I've got ... a basketball team out there fielding the football down the field," McShay said.

London is expected to be one of the top receivers off the board in this year's draft after catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns for the Trojans in 2021.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department mentioned London's great size and length—hence McShay's basketball reference—good route-running abilities and good hands.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Jemaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

This was another challenging selection for Kiper and McShay, who note the Seahawks could take a variety of paths, including quarterback and offensive tackle, with the No. 9 pick. However, the two eventually decided on Johnson.

"Jermaine Johnson II is red hot," Kiper said. "He had 70 tackles. He was second on the team in tackles. He had the 12 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss, but the way he bends the corner and the strip sacks ... it's hard not to look at Jermaine Johnson II."

Johnson had an impressive senior year for the Seminoles, recording 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 70 tackles and 17.5 tackles for a loss.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department said Johnson has a long frame, is a smart run defender, has good explosion and movement and great energy.

10. New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Jets need a wide receiver for Zach Wilson, but Kiper noted there's depth at receiver in this draft. There isn't as much depth at cornerback, a position of need for Gang Green.

That said, Kiper and McShay landed on Gardner at 10th overall.

"'Sauce' Gardner is the consensus No. 1 corner right now," Kiper said.

Gardner had an impressive junior season for Cincinnati, recording three interceptions, three sacks, four passes defended, 40 tackles and five tackles for a loss.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department noted that Gardner is a "rangy athlete," has great length, a long stride, excellent ball skills and good aggression. For the Jets to get two top-notch defenders in the top 10 would be a dream scenario.