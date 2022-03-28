Detroit Lions to Host 2024 NFL Draft over Packers, Commanders

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have been awarded the 2024 NFL draft, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, beating out the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.

Las Vegas will serve as hosts for the 2022 event, while Kansas City will handle those duties in 2023.

