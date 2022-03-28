Commanders' Carson Wentz 'Can Be a Top 10' QB, per Colts' Frank Reich

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Frank Reich can't quit Carson Wentz.

At the NFL owners meetings Monday, the Indianapolis Colts head coach said Wentz "can be a top-10 quarterback" following his trade to the Washington Commanders. He conceded that distinction "has to be earned and proven," implying the work the 2017 Pro Bowler still needs to do to turn the perception of his value around:

Reich coached Wentz for two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. Last offseason, he made it clear how much he wanted to bring the veteran signal-caller to Indianapolis, saying at one point he "love[s] sticking my neck out for people I believe in."

After just one year, though, the Colts had seen enough. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported March 9 that Reich even "apologized" to team owner Jim Irsay after having advocated so strongly for the Wentz trade.

Reich wasn't the only former coach of Wentz who came to the star's defense:

But this is the same trap the Eagles and Colts fell into when they tied the future of their franchise to Wentz.

To some extent, Reich's comments belie the fact that the 2016 first-round pick turned 29 in December. We're not talking about some young quarterback who encountered a few roadblocks for a few years and just needs the right surroundings.

Perhaps Wentz will have a breakthrough in 2022. The likelihood of that happening is far less than him simply remaining the same player he has been over the last four seasons. One week, he'll make a throw few others can; the next, he's melting down in a must-win game.

Now, Commanders fans will get to enjoy the full experience.