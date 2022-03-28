Tom Brady-Dolphins Rumors Called 'Fake News' by Miami HC Mike McDaniel

AP Foto/Mark LoMoglio, archivo

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said there was nothing to the rumors about the team trading for Tom Brady.

"The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback? That's, what do you call it…fake news," McDaniel told reporters Monday.

Dale Arnold of NESN tweeted on March 24: "Would not be surprised if Tom Brady didn't play for [the] Buccaneers next season. Try a little further South." Arnold later told Merloni & Fauria that the two sides were "working on it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.